Pakistan women team off to Tajikistan for Billie Jean King Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan women tennis Fed Cup team on Friday left for Dushanbe, Tajikistan to take part in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania Group-II to be played at Central Stadium Frunze in Dushanbe from August 22 to 27.

According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar, Pakistan team consists of non-playing captain Sara Mansoor, Sarah Ibrahim Khan, Ushna Suhail, Noor Malik, Mehek Khokhar and Esha Jawad. The players had extensive practice at the training camp organised by the PTF and headed by Director PTF Asim Shafique to enable the players for better team coordination and better performance. Pakistan team is seeded No 2 amongst competing nations.

Sharing their views at the Islamabad Airport, the participating players said that they had good practice session at the training camp under the able guidance and training of Mr. Asim Shafique. “We will try to further practice hard at the playing venue and try to give our best against our opponents.”

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, taking keen interest for promotion of women tennis in Pakistan, personally supervised the arrangements for the women team, for which, the female players expressed their gratitude to the PTF management and especially the president, who wished them the best and hoped that they would try to give their best in the big tennis event. The team was seen off at the Islamabad Airport by PTF Senior Vice President Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar on behalf of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan.