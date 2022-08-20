Past in Perspective

Nature made no man a slave.

–Alcidamas

On August 20 of 1619, 20 Angolans that were kidnapped by the Portuguese arrived in the British Colony of Virginia. These enslaved Africans were ordered to board the San Juan Bautista ship which was set to sail for Veracruz in New Spain. Almost 150 to 300 captives on the ship died and when it finally approached its destination, it was attached by two privateer ships who kidnapped 60 of the remaining enslaved people. From there, the remaining disembarked at Point Comfort and were traded for food. The estimate is that there were only 20 but the exact number, as well as their names, have been lost to history. This journey marked the beginning of two and a half centuries of Slavery in North America.