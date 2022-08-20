PFA seals sweetshop; seizes adulterated ice cream

RAWALPINDI – The Punjab Food Authority Friday closed a sweet shop and confiscated around 85 kilograms of sweets and 415 kg of ice cream during raids in the Jehlum area.

According to the PFA spokesman, in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, the PFA teams, under the supervision of Director of Operations North Amna Rafiq, inspected various ice cream units, departmental stores and sweets shops.

The team seized 415 kg of ice cream and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on a substandard ice cream manufacturing unit in the small industrial estate of Jhelum.

The team also sealed a sweet shop at GT road and confiscated 85 kg of adulterated sweets.

The spokesman added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the citizens’ health.