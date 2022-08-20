News Desk

PM orders free education for kid in flood hit area

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif ordered free education for life for the kid affected in the flood-hit area.

Zeeshan Malik, Political Secretary to PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz, shared a photo of a kid on his twitter wearing a uniform and standing tall at Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, Murree.

During the prime minister’s recent trip to flood-hit areas, an innocent child expressed his desire to study very confidently to the Prime Minister. PM Shehbaz ordered free education for life for the kid.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on 51st martyrdom anniversary

National

Powerful forces think system should remain in their hands: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

National

Imran announces to file cases against Nawaz, Fazl, Rana and IG Islamabad

National

Army troops engaged in relief operation in flood-hit areas

National

Marriyum rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill, releases video

Islamabad

FM Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to embark on four country trip from August 22-26

Islamabad

Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI members on Aug 22

Karachi

Sessions court will hear missing Karachi girl case

Islamabad

Pak Army stands with flood-hit population in this difficult time: COAS

Islamabad

Public could now access asset details of bureaucrats, Parliamentarians

1 of 8,856

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More