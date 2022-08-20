PM orders free education for kid in flood hit area

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif ordered free education for life for the kid affected in the flood-hit area.

Zeeshan Malik, Political Secretary to PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz, shared a photo of a kid on his twitter wearing a uniform and standing tall at Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, Murree.

During the prime minister’s recent trip to flood-hit areas, an innocent child expressed his desire to study very confidently to the Prime Minister. PM Shehbaz ordered free education for life for the kid.