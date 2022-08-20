News Desk

PM pays tribute to Rashid Minhas on 51st martyrdom anniversary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to PAF pilot Rashid Minhas, on his 51st martyrdom anniversary.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Rashid Minhas, the youngest recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago.

The Prime Minister said the action of Rashid Minhas was an act of valour and courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to Motherland.

He said that Rashid Minhas will always live in our nation’s heart.

