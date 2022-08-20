PM to visit Qatar on 23rd, may seek 15-year LNG deal

ISLAMABAD – In another development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to Qatar on August 23-24 at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Official sources said PM Shehbaz Sharif would call on Sheikh Tamim followed by a banquet in the honour of the prime minister.

During the meeting at the Royal Palace, the leadership of both countries would discuss bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields and situation in the Middle East.

Both countries are expected to sign a number of MOUs and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

During the visit and talks with Qatari leadership Pakistan may seek a 15-year LNG contract with Qatar on a (government to government) basis — two cargoes in a month with a reopening price clause after 11 years.

Pakistan was also considering offering major PIA shares for getting over the management of the national flag carrier either to Qatar or the UAE on a govt to govt basis.

Apart from it, the Islamabad airport operations and management was also proposed to be handed over to Qatar but yet to be finalised.

Among various expected agreements, an agreement is expected to be signed between Pakistan and Qatar to co-invest in the agriculture sector.

Under the proposed agreement modern farms can be established in Pakistan with Qatari investment with the latest technology and techniques to improve the standards of farming. Qatar, which heavily relies on food imports, will have joint venture projects in agriculture and livestock with Pakistan, which can help Qatar, ensure food security while Pakistan can gain by getting investment in the sector.

Under another proposed MoU, Pakistan is also expected to hand over New York based PIA hotel Roosevelt for investment and revival of the hotel on lease.

The prime minister would also meet major Qatari business companies and their CEOs and would invite them to invest in Pakistan in various sectors.