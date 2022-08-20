PMD calls for precautionary measures amid more rains forecast in country

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday warned the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures in wake of more rains during the coming days due to another low pressure area (LPA) approaching Sindh from August 23. The LPA over upper Sindh was likely to weaken during the next 12 hours while another LPA was likely to approach Sindh from August 23. Due to this weather system, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in northeastern parts of Balochistan from August 20-22 while in Sindh on August 20 with occasional gaps.