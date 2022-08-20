Police arrest 11 drug peddlers; recover over 8kg hashish

Rawalpindi- Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested 11 accused in an action against suspected drug peddlers besides recovering over eight kg hashish from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Asif Mehmood with 1,860 grams hashish, Shabbir Khan with 1,350 grams hashish and Muhammad Jabbar for having 2,250 kg hashish.

Saddar Wah, Jatli, Airport, and Cantt Police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Masood, Israr, Shoukat, Sohail Raza, Subhan and Ali Tariq and recovered over three kg hashish from their possession.

The spokesperson informed that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.