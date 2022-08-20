Police held 12 criminals

ISLAMABAD – A team of officials of Police Station Noon apprehended four active members of robbers’ gang involved in a series of house burglaries and motorbike theft and recovered three stolen motorbikes, looted cash, mobile phones and one knife from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

According to him, Islamabad police had categorically launched crackdown against criminals involved in illegal activities in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Noon police team under the supervision of SP I-Area used the latest technology and human resources and arrested four members of two former jailbird gangs, involved in motorbike lifting and house burglaries.

Police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes, looted cash, mobile phones and one knife from their possession. The accused were identified as Gul Muhammad alias Lali and Tukal Khan (dacoit and house bugler gang), Liaquat and Sulman (bike-lifter gang).

Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.

Police have also arrested 10 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, said the spokesman.

He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, the Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Intasar Haider involved in aerial firing and recovered one 12 bore gun, Kalashnikov and one pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police team arrested two drug peddlers namely Khayal Muhammad and Muhammad Rashid and recovered 2005 gram heroin and a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, Golra police team arrested Muhammad Saqib and recovered 280 gram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Munair Ahmed and recovered 235gram heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Bukhtair and recovered 1210 gram hashish from him. Shams Colony police arrested accused Haider Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him. Nilor police arrested accused Toseef and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

While, during a special crackdown against absconders, Karachi Company and Shalimar police teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

Islamabad capital police intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.