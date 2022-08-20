APP

Police launch search operation in Afshan Colony, adjoining areas

Rawalpindi-Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Afshan Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station, said a police spokesman.
He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and women police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation in the area and searched 13 houses besides checking of the particulars of 25 tenants.
Over 240 persons were also checked during the operation.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted under national action plan.

