Our Staff Reporter

Policemen welfare among top priorities: IGP

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar on Friday said that the best welfare of the police personnel who performed duties for protecting life and property of public was among his top priorities.
He said the department would not leave any officer or official alone who fell ill during duty. He directed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province to take care of subordinate officials and ensure timely measures for the treatment of those who fell ill in the line of duty.
The IGP said that the police force performed its duty in a harsh environment so all possible measures should be taken for their proper welfare, adding that it was responsibility of supervisory officers to provide the best professional environment to the personnel during duty, so RPOs, DPOs should take steps to increase the efficiency and welfare of the force under personal supervision.
Additional IGP Welfare and Finance Farooq Mazhar briefed that financial assistance was being provided to the officials and their families suffering from various disorders and in this regard, those serving in different districts of the province had been given financial assistance.
An aid amount of more than Rs7.8 million had been released for 27 employees and their families, he said and added that this amount had been given to the officials serving in all the districts of the province in the form of medical expenses, which they and their families could use for treatment of kidney transplant, heart disease, cancer and other diseases.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 1,877

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More