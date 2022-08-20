PSX loses 210 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 210.85 points, a negative change of 0.48 percent, closing at 43,270.65 points against 43,481.50 points on the last working day. A total of 306,208,580 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 621,216,462 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.393 billion against Rs.10.496 billion on last trading day. As many as 323 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 185 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 10.496 shares and price per share of Rs.6.87, Pak Refinery with volume of 19,455,092 and price per share of Rs.19.83 and Bank of Punjab with volume of 19,140,500 and price per share of Rs.6.03. Siemens Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.45. per share, closing at Rs.750 whereas the runner up was Shield Corporation, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.21.14 to Rs.303.13.

Sanofi-Aventis witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.61 per share closing at Rs.1,400 followed by Sapphire Textile, the share price of which declined by Rs.55.50 to close at Rs.1,007.