PTI ex-minister Hafiz Mumtaz, wife on NAB radar

PTI leader and former Punjab excise minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad has appeared on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as the anti-corruption watch has sought record of properties in the names of the PTI leader and his wife.

The NAB has sent a letter to the FDA directing it to trace Hafiz Mumtaz and his wife’s properties in the FDA and private housing societies.

The NAB Lahore ordered the FDA under Section 27 to submit the record by August 23.

The order was issued by NAB Lahore’s Assistant Director for Compliment and Verification Anila Irum, seeking record of all residential, commercial, sale/purchase dealings. Hafiz Mumtaz was elected MPA on a PTI ticket from PP-105.

 

