TAHIR NIAZ

PTI protests in Senate against Gill’s ‘mistreatment’

Opp leader in Senate says govt is choking people and setting an example

ISLAMABAD   –  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members staged a protest in the Senate on Friday against ‘mistreatment’ of Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing the house, Opposition Leader in the Senate Shahzad Waseem said the condition of Shahbaz is worsening and he is not being allowed to meet anyone. He said the report compiled by the six-member medical board of PIMS revealed Shahbaz Gill’s respiratory tract had shrunk and he was feeling a burn in his body. Waseem said they don’t have any objection to the trial of Shahbaz but it should be fair. “You [government] are choking people and setting an example,” he said.

The PTI senators gathered around the dice of Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and chanted slogans. Sanjrani asked the lawmakers to record their protest at their seats but they refused and continued chanting slogans after which the session of Senate was adjourned. Earlier in the day, PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Dr Shahbaz Gill was shifted to Kohsar Police Station from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital. A team from Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station reached PIMS hospital to shift the former SAPM after a six-member medical board of the hospital declared him ‘fit’ after checking his medical reports.

