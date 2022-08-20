Qatar planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan: Envoy

ISLAMABAD – Qatar is planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan especially in energy, trade and businesses for further strengthening the bilateral economic ties between both of the countries.

Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, made these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

The finance minister welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and highlighted the long-standing mutual ties between Pakistan and Qatar. He shared that present government is pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businesses in Pakistan.

The finance minister also apprised about the available lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan.

State Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani also shared the warm and welcoming sentiments with the finance minister.

PM’s visit to the State of Qatar in next week also came under discussion in the meeting. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, while welcoming the investment proposals, assured the ambassador of full support and cooperation by the government of Pakistan.

Later, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a virtual meeting with delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior VP Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Mr. Haris Ateeq and other senior officers from Finance, Commerce and FBR attended the meeting.

The finance minister was briefed about the contribution of LCCI in the economic development of the country and apprised about issues being faced by the business community in Pakistan. The major issues were pertaining to profiteering behavior of banks, issues in provision of LCs for import of heavy machinery and differential rate for import in FATA and PATA impacting the operational efficiency of this chamber.

The finance minister comprehensively deliberated over the issues being shared by the president LCCI. He assured the LCCI team that various issues have already been resolved while remaining issues would be resolved at earliest time possible. It was also shared that economy of Pakistan is back on the trajectory of growth and there is significant decline in the import bill, while at the same time, exports are rising. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail informed that all pertinent stakeholders have been taken on board for resolution of these issues.

The finance minister further directed the relevant authorities from SBP and FBR to undertake the required steps for the resolution of these issues.

The LCCI team appreciated the efforts of present government being undertaken for bringing in economic stability and growth in the economy. They also thanked the finance minister for rendering expansive consideration to their issues and assurance for resolution of these issues.