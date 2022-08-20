QR code-based registration system launched to facilitate Pakistani community

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on inaugurated a QR code-based registration system to further facilitate Pakistani community members across China.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Haque said that the government and the embassy had been making efforts to further improve facilities for the Pakistani Diaspora in China.

He said that the newly inaugurated system would streamline interaction with the community, and improve consular services.

“The objective of this initiative is to seek their valuable inputs in improving community services,” he added.

“In a bid to facilitate Pakistani Diaspora in China, streamline interaction with the community, and improve consular services, I am delighted to inaugurate a QR code-based registration system for Pakistanis in China,” the ambassador tweets after launch of QR code.

Senior diplomats, members of Pakistani community, businessmen and students attended the ceremony.

 

