Our Staff Reporter

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

QUETTA   –   Balochistan Senior Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Friday said that current government would not be complacent in providing relief to the flood-affected areas and victims.

In a statement, he said that the government was helping the flood victims as per the aspirations of the people within its limited resources.

Provincial President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani said that all the administrations of the province were engaged in relief work day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

“This is not the time to shine politics, but all political parties and social activists are copping against this disaster together,” he added.

He said that if any officer or employee in the Department of Local Government neglected to restore the flood victims, they would face strict departmental action saying that at present, municipal employees were showing better performance in all districts.

