Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee on Friday gained 30 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 214.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 214.95. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 215.5 and Rs 218.5 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.88 and closed at Rs 216.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs 218.52. The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.88 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.86 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.74. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs 58.43 and Rs 57.15 respectively.

