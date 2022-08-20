APP

Second phase of Polio drive postponed due to rains, flood

DI KHAN      –     The district administration has postponed the anti-polio vaccination drive in second block of the district due to heavy rains and floods.

While talking to APP on Friday, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Hafiz Muhammad Gul Farooq Bhetani said, “We had to temporarily stop the second phase of the polio drive in Tehsil Daraban, Tehsil Kulachi and merged areas of Darazinda due to flood situation.”

Dr Hafiz said that the drive had been completed successfully in first block consisting of Tehsil Dera, Tehsil Paroa and Tehsil Pharpur where the anti-polio drops were administered to children under five years of age from August 15 to 18. The new dates for the anti-polio vaccination in second block would be announced later.

