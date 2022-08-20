Sessions court will hear missing Karachi girl case

The main accused and husband of an underage girl who ran away from Karachi and got married in Punjab, Zaheer Ahmad filed an application seeking court’s permission to meet the girl and also record his statement on Saturday.

The court of judicial magistrate, east, had sent all the record along with the police challan to the sessions court.

Now the additional district and sessions court would hear the petitions.

The hearing on the pleas could not be held because the learned judge was on leave.

