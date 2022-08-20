Sindh likely to see three more days of monsoon rains from Tuesday

Sindh likely to see three more days of monsoon rains from Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fresh three-day monsoon spell for Sindh starting on Tuesday, predicting heavy to moderate showers in several cities of the province.

In its latest forecast issued on Saturday, the Met Office said a “strong low-pressure area”, currently located over eastern India, was likely to approach Sindh on August 23 and under its impact, moderate and heavy rain-thunderstorms were expected in several parts of the province till August 25.

During this period, heavy showers “may worsen the situation” in already submerged areas in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore districts, it warned.

Moreover, persistent heavy rains in Balochistan’s Khuzdar, Lasbela and Hub districts and in over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on the Hub Dam, Thado Dam and downstream nullahs, it added.

As for the low-pressure area responsible for the current spell of rains in the province, the Met Office said it had weakened after “merging with the seasonal low over Balochistan”.

Consequently, the intensity of the torrential rains experienced in recent days was likely to abate, it added.

According to the Met Office, under the influence of this weakened weather system, “few moderate/heavy falls” are likely to continue in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts till tomorrow morning.

The weather system was also expected to cause light to moderate rain in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Mohammad khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, Thatta, and Sujawal districts, the Met Office added.

It said the continuing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan would persist till August 22 and may trigger flash floods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar-Shahdadkot districts, as well as downstream.