Students across Peshawar to undergo dope test

Commissioner Peshawar has ordered to conduct dope test of students in schools, colleges and universities across the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources privy to the matter, the staffers from the health and other concerned departments will visit the educational institutes and conduct dope test on students.

“The process will begin from September and anyone who test positive for it will be shifted to rehabilitation centres,” they said.

Gangs selling drugs to students have been busted previously, raising alarm bells among the authorities to take stern action against the peddlers.

In a similar move to keep in check use of drugs among students, the Punjab government decided to bar students using drugs and addictive to smoking from getting college admissions in intermediate part one.

It emerged that those students who are addictive of drugs and smoking will not be given admissions in first-year studies in colleges in a bid to discourage usage of narcotics among the young generation.

Punjab’s Director Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges also prepared a health questionnaire for the intermediate students besides sending a summary to the provincial higher education department.

The health declaration form will compile all records of students and declared mandatory for all students willing to take admission in the colleges for intermediate courses.

The students will be advised to fill all sections (Part A, B, C, D and E) of the health form which will be authenticated by the concerned institution.

Moreover, a psychiatrist will issue a health clearance certificate for the students and the physician will be given authority to suggest urine and blood tests.