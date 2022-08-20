APP

Students spill colours of patriotism at PNCA cultural show

ISLAMABAD – The students from the twincities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi entertained the audience through their artistic performances filled with colours of patriotism in a cultural programme organised at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations. Students of some 12 educational institutes of the twin cities performed tableaus, national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the importance of independence.
A colourful puppet show by National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA was one of the main attractions of the show, presenting the message of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through different skits, and highlighting his famous speech proclaiming religious freedom and plurality as the foundations of the society in independent Pakistan.
The audience and students lauded the efforts of PNCA and demanded that such type of cultural events should be held frequently to make children learn about the history of Pakistan, and to instil the spirit of patriotism in young generation.
The creator of the character “Gogi” and renowned cartoonist Nigaar Nazar was the chief guest on the occasion, who appreciated the artistic performances of the students and distributed certificates and shields among them.

