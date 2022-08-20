Tennis, donkey cart race included in Sports Festival

LAHORE -Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has announced to hold the girls and boys tennis tournament and donkey cart race in connection with Sports Festival to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee Independence Day of Pakistan. The donkey cart race will be held on August 21 at 9am starting from the Commissioner’s Office and will end at ICI Bridge Lyari. Abdul Razak Baloch will be the event organizer and Assistant Commissioner Lyari Abdul Karim Memon will be in-charge of the event. While the tennis tournament will be held from August 24 to 27 at the Karachi Club, in which the competitions of girls and boys and senior categories will be held. Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan said that the players, who want to participate in tennis event, can contact Organizing Secretary Ali Mansoor Zaidi till August 22 at the Karachi Club. He added that with the permission of Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, the basketball and squash tournaments have been temporarily postponed due to weather conditions. The new date will be announced later.