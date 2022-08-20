APP

Tobacco exports surge 415pc in July

ISLAMABAD  – The exports of tobacco from the country witnessed an increase of 415.01 percent during the first month of current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding month of last year.
Pakistan exported tobacco worth $4.872 million during July 2022 as compared to the exports of $0.946 million during July 2021, showing growth of 415.01percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
In terms of quantity, the exports of tobacco also rose by 228.51 percent as the country exported 1,544 metric ton of tobacco during the month under review as compared to the exports of 470 metric ton during last fiscal year.
Meanwhile, on month-on-month basis, the tobacco exports however decreased by 29.33 percent during the month of July 2022 as compared to the exports of $6.894 million in June 2022.
It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s overall merchandise exports declined by 5.17 percent in July 2022 as compared to exports of July 2021. The exports during the month were recorded at $2,219 million against the exports of $2,340 million in last July.
The imports also declined by 12.81 percent to $4,861 million in July 2022 compared to exports of $5,575 million in July 2021.
Based on the figures, the merchandize trade deficit declined by 18.33 percent by going down form the deficit of $3,235 million last July to $2,642 million in July 2022, according to PBS data.

 

More Stories
Business

Qatar planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan: Envoy

Business

ECC formally lifts ban on import of 33 classes/categories of goods

Business

PSX loses 210 points

Business

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

1 of 3,979

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More