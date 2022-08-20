Staff Reporter

Tobacco smoke free hotel, restaurants campaign launched

KARACHI    –    Additional Deputy Commissioner East and Head Tobacco Control Cell Office of Deputy Commissioner Karachi East Umamah Solangi here on Friday inaugurated Tobacco Smoke Free Hotel, Restaurants Campaign from University Road Gulshan-e-Iqbal Food Street along with the officials of Sindh Food Authority. The campaign is launched in continuation of ensuring compliance on Tobacco Control laws and to make District East Karachi a Model Tobacco Smoke Free District, said a statement. Officials of the Sindh Food Authority participated in the Tobacco Smoke Free Food Outlets Campaign.  While inaugurating the smoke free Hotel, Restaurants campaign Umamah Solangi along with District Coordinator Tobacco Control Cell Karachi East and Sindh Food Authority team asked hotels and restaurants managers to not allow anyone to smoke inside the premises and also told them to ensure fixing of No Smoking signage at entrance and inside the premises. She also informed Restaurant Managers that strict action would be taken by the district administration East in case of Tobacco Control laws violation as it is the matter of human health.

