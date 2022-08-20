Baqar RazaNews Desk

Top terrorist commander killed in North Waziristan action

A top terrorist commander was killed in a gunbattle with security forces personnel in North Waziristan District.

According to a statement released by the ISPR on Saturday, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Mir Ali in North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed including terrorist commander Khabaib alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.

