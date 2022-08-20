Traders urge revival of non-operational, sick industrial units in KP

Traders demand SBP to direct commercial banks to enhance ratio of lending in province like in other parts of country.

Peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community has urged the government to take pragmatic steps to revive sick and non-operational industrial units to boost industrialization and create job opportunities in the province.

The traders also demanded the State Bank of Pakistan issue instructions to commercial banks to facilitate them and enhance the ratio of lending in the province like in other parts of the country. The traders made the demands in a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) with a delegation of officers of the 3rd Senior Management Course, Kashmir Institute of Management (KIM), Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir here at chamber house on Friday.

In the meeting besides the SCCI former presidents, Directing General KIM, Muzaffarabad Brig (retd) Akhtar Hussain Shah, Senior Directing Staff, Brig (retd) Muhammad Irfan, Additional Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Umara Khan were keynote speakers on the occasion.

The chamber’s ex-president Zahid Shinwari briefed the visiting senior officers of AJK in the delegation and other participants regarding key objectives, relief initiatives, important rules and regulations, memberships, major achievements and plan comprehensively. He added that being the third prime chamber of Pakistan, it plays a pivotal role in the resolve of the business community, industrialization and economic growth.

Shinwari in reply to a query said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business and trade are mainly dependent on Afghanistan and onward regional countries. However, he said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained downward over the past several years due to some unpleasant events.

Furthermore, he noticed the decline in Pak-Afghan mutual trade also brought negative impacts on the country’s economy and stressed the need for joint initiatives at the government level to remove hurdles in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade.

The SCCI acting president Imran Mohmand, in his remarks stated that bureaucracy played a vital role to establish liaisons between the government and the business community and direct source for the amicable resolution of the community’s issues, he added. He urged the officers that they should frame economic policies in consultation with the business community to produce positive and desirable results.

The chamber president urged the federal and provincial governments to take proactive steps to promote industrialization in the province. Commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the chamber’s acting chief said that CPEC is a game changer, which would bring economic prosperity and development to the region. Besides, he added the multi-billion dollar project would also promote regional trade.

Imran Mohmand said that rich natural deposits and reserves with vast investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were untapped.

He claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can generate over 50,000 megawatts of cheap hydel electricity which will overcome the current energy crisis in the country. He noted industrial growth has slowed down because of the prevailing electricity and gas crisis.

Earlier, the KIM Directing General, Akhtar Hussain Shah also spoke and thanked the SCCI and apprised them of important information about the chamber.