Traffic police ordered to conduct inquiry of torture on citizen

KARACHI – Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Friday asked the Deputy IGP Traffic Police Karachi to immediately conduct an inquiry of torture on a citizen by traffic cops in Malir. According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, a video of an incident, in which a citizen could be seen being tortured by the traffic policemen in Quaidabad district Malir, was making rounds over social media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Karachi Police chief sought a detailed report about the officials involved in the incident of violence.

The spokesperson for city police said upon receiving the inquiry report, departmental proceedings would be launched against officials responsible in the incident.