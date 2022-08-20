APP

‘Train timings to restore with wheather improvement’

Lahore    –    Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer, Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that the train schedule has been affected due to heavy rains.

In a press statement, he said that as soon as the flood situation comes under control, the timings of the trains will start to be restored, he said. He said that railway tracks and signalling system have been badly affected due to record rains across the country. In some areas, entire tracks are submerged under water and driving a train in such a situation is not without danger. Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai said that our first priority is to ensure safe travel for passengers. We cannot drive a train faster than a certain speed in the presence of water on the railway line. That is why the trains are not arriving at their scheduled times. He said that we are aware of the problems of the passengers, and we are working day and night to ensure that the schedule returns to normal soon.

More Stories
Islamabad

Imran Khan used ‘NAB’ against his political opponents, says Kaira

Islamabad

Imran Khan inviting establishment to interfere in politics, says PPP

Islamabad

The unrelenting health burden of smoking – A pleading call for Tobacco Harm Reduction

National

Relief works continue in flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

National

Heavy rain, less resources leave Balochistan in lurch

National

Balochistan CM approves release of Rs2.5b grant-in-aid for 10 universities

National

CM grieved over Karez deaths

National

6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

National

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig’s Karez

Business

Country’s budget deficit skyrockets to Rs5.3 trillion in fiscal year 2021-22

1 of 9,878

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More