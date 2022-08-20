‘Train timings to restore with wheather improvement’

Lahore – Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer, Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai has said that the train schedule has been affected due to heavy rains.

In a press statement, he said that as soon as the flood situation comes under control, the timings of the trains will start to be restored, he said. He said that railway tracks and signalling system have been badly affected due to record rains across the country. In some areas, entire tracks are submerged under water and driving a train in such a situation is not without danger. Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai said that our first priority is to ensure safe travel for passengers. We cannot drive a train faster than a certain speed in the presence of water on the railway line. That is why the trains are not arriving at their scheduled times. He said that we are aware of the problems of the passengers, and we are working day and night to ensure that the schedule returns to normal soon.