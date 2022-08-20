Truck driver kills Traffic Assistant on-duty

LAHORE – The funeral prayer of Traffic Assistant (TA) Mehmood Ahmad, who was killed by an overspeeding and careless mini Mazda truck driver on Friday morning, was offered on Friday evening at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SP Traffic Asif Siddique, Shehzad Khan, SP Headquarters, SP Security, divisional SPs, father and other family members of the martyred Traffic Assistant and a large number of Traffic Wardens and Jawans of Lahore police attended the funeral.

Fateha and special prayers were offered for the departed soul of Shaheed Traffic Assistant Mehmood Ahmad, whereas a contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred Traffic Assistant as well. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi laid flowers wreaths on the coffin of the Shaheed Mehmood Ahmad. Senior Traffic officers and wardens gave shoulder to the Janaza of the martyred Traffic Assistant.

Later, the dead body of martyred Traffic Assistant was departed for his burial to his native area with complete police protocol.

The CCPO, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers met with the father and other family members of Shaheed Mehmood Ahmad and assured them complete cooperation from Lahore police in every respect. An FIR of the incident has been registered at police station Qila Gujjar Singh and the accused involved has been arrested as TA Mehmood Ahmad had tried to stop the careless driver of a mini Mazda truck near Shimla Pahari chowk who crushed him to death this morning.

While talking to the media after the funeral prayers, the CCPO Lahore expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious life of Traffic Assistant and said that 329 brave personnel of Lahore police had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to ensure safety and security of the citizens. He said that these valuable sacrifices are the source of survival of the nation and martyrdom of police personnel is an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of police is ready for any sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people.

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar reiterated his resolve to look after the families of martyrs of police including the heirs of TA Mehmood Ahmad as such unfortunate incidents make the morale of police even more high to serve the community with passion and diligence. He said that department would never leave the families of martyrs alone and ensure their complete welfare as it is their mission and moral duty to look after the needs of the family members of martyrs. Traffic Assistant Mehmood Ahmad has left behind him a widow and a two months old daughter.

