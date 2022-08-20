Agencies

Two policemen martyred in Bajaur landmine blast

BAJAUR   –    Two policemen were martyred on Friday in a landmine blast at Dama Dola in tribal district Bajaur.

According to the local police, two policemen identified as Syed Ahmad and Inayat-ur-Rehman martyred when a remote controlled explosive device went off.  Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 workers rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to District Headquarter Hospital Khar.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Samad Khan told reporters that two policemen died in the blast. The DPO said that a special search operation to trace the culprits had been started in the area.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

