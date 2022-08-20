Woman, her two kids die in roof collapse near Naseerabad

NASEERABAD – A mother and her two children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain near Larkana on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a woman, Hasina, along with her two children died when the roof of their house collapsed on them in village of Khair Muhammad Malgani near Larkana. There were hue and cry soon after the incident. The villagers rushed to the scene and pulled out bodies from the debris.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality. The villagers said that two-day rains in their area have badly affected social and business life. They asked the government to accelerate relief operation.