Our Staff Reporter

Woman, her two kids die in roof collapse near Naseerabad

NASEERABAD    –    A mother and her two children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain near Larkana on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a woman, Hasina, along with her two children died when the roof of their house collapsed on them in village of Khair Muhammad Malgani near Larkana. There were hue and cry soon after the incident. The villagers rushed to the scene and pulled out bodies from the debris.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality. The villagers said that two-day rains in their area have badly affected social and business life. They asked the government to accelerate relief operation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Qatar planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan: Envoy

Business

ECC formally lifts ban on import of 33 classes/categories of goods

Business

PSX loses 210 points

Business

Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola

Business

Rupee gains 30 paisas against dollar

Business

Dr Nadeem appointed as Chief Economist for two years

Business

Hike in oil prices drives up weekly inflation by 3.35pc

Karachi

Game competitions will start soon in Karachi: Administrator

Business

Jan 2021 blackout: Nepra imposes Rs50m fine on CPGCL

Karachi

Changes underway for a unified, integrated policing system in country: Amin-ul-Haque

1 of 9,868

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More