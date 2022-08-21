13 more persons diagnosed with coronavirus in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – As many as 13 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,490. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 43,891 from Rawalpindi and 3,599 from other districts. Among the new cases, seven arrived from Potohar Town, five from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Taxila. “Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two confirmed patients are admitted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital,” the report added.