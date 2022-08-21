Agencies

16 killed in traffic accident in Turkiye

ANKARA/ ISLAMABAD – At least 16 people died and 21 others were injured in a traffic accident on a highway in Turkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday.

The accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip Highway involved a passenger vehicle, a bus, an ambulance and the rescue teams.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said on his Twitter account that a passenger vehicle had an accident first, then a bus overturned 200 meters behind the accident and hit the rescue teams. The casualties included two journalists, four health care workers and three firefighters, the governor said.

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives

A large number of policemen and medical staff were dispatched to the site. The section of the highway towards the Nizip direction was closed to transportation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Saturday expressed condolences over loss of lives in a tragic accident in Turkiye. In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic traffic accident in Gaziantep, Turkiye, resulting in the loss of a number of precious lives and injuries to many more. We seek Allah Almighty’s blessings for the departed souls, and pray for swift recovery of the injured. We also convey our deepest condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Turkiye in this hour of sorrow.”

