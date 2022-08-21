28 people trapped in flood water rescued in Lasbela

QUETTA – As many as 28 flood affected people were rescued in Lasbela during a successful rescue operation going on under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and district administration with the help of the volunteers of Lasbela Welfare Trust. The rescue teams are facing severe difficulties due to the loss of mobile network signals and the lack of access to wireless communication system volunteers. On the special instructions of Major General Inayat Hussain of Special Security Division 44 of Pakistan Army, Brigadier Faisal assisted the operation going on under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi. The volunteers of Lasbela Welfare Trust also extended their services to rescue people trapped in the flooded area near Chaman Hotel. Among 28 people rescued mostly were women, children and elderly men.