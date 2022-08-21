365,198 children to get anti-polio vaccine in Narowal district

NAROWAL – As many as 365,198 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio vaccine during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from August 22 to 26 in the district.

In this regard, a meeting of district anti-polio committee was held here on Saturday with Deputy Commissioner Narowal Shahid Farid in the chair.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed, DO Health Dr M Tariq, MS Dr Faraz Noor, representative of World Health Organization, CEO Education M Iqbal, DIO Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry and others.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, the focal person said that a total of 1,298 teams including 81 fixed and 38 transit teams had been formed which would administer polio vaccine to children.

581,000 KIDS TO BE ADMINISTERED ANTI-POLIO DOSES IN KHANEWAL

As many as 581,000 kids will be administered anti-polio doses in district Khanewal during five-day special campaign, commencing from August 22. According to the health department, a total of 2551 teams will pay door to door visits to manage vaccination against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Chathha in a ceremony, has urged the parents to get their kids up to five-year-old vaccinate against polio. He also directed the teams to ensure their access to maximum kids. He however warned that strict action would also be initiated against the teams found involved in managing fake entries. The ceremony was also attended by CEO Health Abdul Hameed Bhatti.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS MAKING ANTI-POLIO DRIVE COMPLETE SUCCESS

Divisional Commissioner of Faisalabad, Zahid Hussain has directed the heads of all four districts of the division to take all possible measures for achieving 100 per cent target of anti-polio drive across the division.

Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that teams of Health Department should be fully activated so that they could get access to each and every child in the division for administering them polio vaccine drops.

He said that a micro plan had already been devised for anti-polio campaign, which would commence from August 22, 2022. Therefore, all departments including the Health Department, police and district administration should work coordinately to accomplish 100 per cent targets of this drive. He also stressed the need of proper advertisement about anti-polio drive and said that parents should be convinced through all modes so that no child could remain without vaccine in the division.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh was also present in the meeting whereas DCs of other districts including Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot joined it through video link.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh Saturday inaugurated an anti-polio drive by administering vaccine drops to the children in Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that as many as 1.5 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the drive. He said that 4,869 teams of health department were constituted for polio campaign which would continue up to August 28. He directed the polio teams to take all steps for achieving 100 per cent target. He said that he would positively check performance of polio teams by visiting various areas in the district and no negligence, lethargy and delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also stressed the need of using loudspeakers of the mosques for advertisement of the campaign and convincing the parents so that they could help the polio teams in vaccinating their children. He said that administrative machinery would also remain active during the campaign for supervision. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, District Programme Coordinator for Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present.