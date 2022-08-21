60,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in Landi Kotal

KHYBER – Approximately 60,000 children below five years of age will be vaccinated in sub-division Landi Kotal in the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled from Monday, August 22.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Ashrafuddin administered polio drops to a child in the Landi Kotal Press Club to formally inaugurate the drive.

President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal, Haji Jaffer, polio officials and members of local media persons were also present.

Speaking on the occasion AAC said that Pakistan is one of the three countries where poliovirus is still present, which is a matter of concern. “We can wipe out the disease by following the footprints of the developed countries that have got rid of the disease by successfully carrying out an anti-polio campaign, he remarked.

He maintained that it is the sacred duty of every single parent to administer anti-polio drops to their children below five years and save them from the curse of polio.

The official urged people from different walks of life to come forward and assist the health and administrative officials to feed the polio drops to the children in the upcoming polio drive.

Sharing details Tehsil polio Incharge Ishtiaq Afridi said that almost 60,000 children will be vaccinated in the campaign, for which 273 teams have been specialized that will visit door to door to achieve the target.

It is to be stated here that for the last two years no polio positive has been filed in district Khyber.