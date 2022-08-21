Staff Reporter

62 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN – Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 62 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, said a Mepco official on Saturday. Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 80,000 electricity units.       A sum of over Rs1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

 

