Our Staff Reporter

80pc rainwater drained from Hyderabad, claims Memon

HYDERABAD   –   The Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person of Rain Emergency Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon said the city’s 80 percent rainwater has been drained from the city but 20 percent dewatering still needed to be done. He informed this while presiding over a meeting with the public representatives and relevant officers here on Saturday.

The minister said the purpose of the meeting was to solve the problems being faced by the public after the heavy downpour. He directed Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Fakhir Shakir to immediately make arrangements for the disposal of garbage from the city as it was obstructing flows in the sewerage network. Memon added that there was no shortage of funds and all possible facilities would be provided to save the public from trouble. He told that the government would make available machinery and other equipment wherever required.

He directed the HMC to hire volunteers for one week to ensure cleanliness and removal of garbage. The minister also directed the health department to ensure that mosquito repellent sprays were carried out to avoid spread of malaria, dengue and gastro.

