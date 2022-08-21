Accessible Healthcare

It seems as though the Sehat Sahulat Facility is performing well considering 1.6 million people in Punjab availed the facility. With recent plans of expansion announced, the situation will only get better. It is good to see the government pour its efforts and resources into this initiative because it brings us a step closer to universal health coverage. Our people already have a lot on their plates in the face of rising inflation, unemployment, natural disasters and disease; expensive medical attention should not be another item of worry on their list.

The Sehat Sahulat Facility is supported by hundreds of hospitals and medical centers that provide dialysis, gynecology, cataract, cancer, cardiology, hernia and other medical treatments. The Punjab government reported that it has spent a total of Rs.40 billion on patients as of yet and the hope is that the expansion of the Health Card programme will allow more people to receive treatment for their illnesses. In fact, the scope of the health card may even include free-of-cost medicines according to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Investing more in emergency wards will also enable the healthcare workers to offer their services to those in immediate need, often requiring expensive surgeries for recovery. If all this is achieved, deserving patients will be spared of the financial hardships that come with receiving treatment.

The road to such progress has not been smooth. There have been many challenges that were faced by the programme; a few months ago, a number of hospitals refused to provide their services because they were not being reimbursed by the government. Similarly, public hospitals voiced their concerns about low admission rates, claiming that private hospitals are getting over 85 percent of the money generated through the programme. While we have made headway on clearing out payments as soon as they come in, the discrepancy between private and public hospitals remains. Improving public medical facilities is on the agenda but these hurdles should not take away from the fact that millions of people are receiving lifesaving treatments because of this initiative. We must maintain these standards to come closer to cheaper and accessible healthcare.