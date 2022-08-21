Ace Pakistan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup

Lahore – Pakistan were dealt a huge blow with Shaheen Afridi being ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Shaheen Afridi will miss the Asia Cup as well as the home series against England but is expected to return before the New Zealand T20I tri-series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He had copped a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month.

PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists advised rest for 4-6 weeks following latest scans, which effectively ruled Shaheen out of the two big series. “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team,” PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said.

“Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October. “PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Sharing his views, Shaheen tweeted: “Every player of our playing 11 is a match winner. Wishing my team the best of luck for upcoming Asia Cup. To the fans, keep me in your prayers for my quick recovery. I’ll be back soon Inshallah.”

“Shaheen’s our best bowler, so of course we’ll miss him,” Pakistan’s vice-captain Shadab Khan said. “It’s unfortunate that he won’t be available for the Asia Cup. But we’re hopeful he will be available for future series and the World Cup. We’ll have to play ruthless cricket. Our team culture is such that we never relax against any team.”

Shaheen will remain with the Pakistan squad as he completes his rehabilitation. PCB will announce a replacement for Shaheen for the Asia Cup soon. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.