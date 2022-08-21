Army troops start relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh

KARACHI – Army troops reached affected areas of Sindh including Karachi with flood relief equipment on Saturday as the relentless rains leave at least 34 people dead across the province, the military said. “Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of district Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The reserve rescue teams are on a high alert to meet any emergency situation in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh, it added.

The unrelenting spell of the monsoon which started on August 17 has flooded large parts of Sindh, taking lives of at least 34 persons in several districts and injuring a still larger number of the people. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded on Friday 340 millimeter rain in Padedan town of Naushehro Feroze district which is the highest amount of rain in a day during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to the PMD, Shaheed Benazirabad received 146 mm, Larkana 126 mm, Sukkur 125 mm, Jacobabad 93 mm, Khairpur 91 mm, Sanghar 81 mm, Dadu 69 mm, and Hyderabad’s Tando Jam town 30 mm.

The heavy downpour has developed pressure on the levees of the freshwater and saline canals which developed breaches in many districts, submerging hundreds of villages and disconnecting road networks of hundreds of other villages.