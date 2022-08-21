Badin declared calamity-hit

BADIN – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that Badin district has been declared a calamity hit and financial assistance will be provided to rain-hit farmers while 60% poor people would be given Rs.25000 each under Benazir Income Support Programme. He expressed these views during his visit to Badin. later talking to media out side Deputy Commissioner office CM said that monsoon rainfall which started in Sindh two months ago from 21st June badly hit many districts including Badin. He said that Sindh has received more rains as compared to Balochistan which has increased miseries of people and destroyed crops.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh Government and elected representatives would not leave rain-hit people in this crucial time and every possible assistance will be provided to them. He said that Deputy Commissioners were directed to establish relief camps in rain-hit areas to accommodate homeless people and provide food and essential food items.The Chief Minister said that DC had been instructed to prepare a report about losses incurred to people and infrastructure so that people could be rehabilitated properly and work to be carried out for the restoration of infrastructure after the end of monsoon downpour.

CM said that availability of dewatering machines and excavators would also be ensured for completion of drainage work so that relief could be provided to people at earliest. Murad said that he had also talked with the Prime Minister in this regard and the federal Government had assured to extend support. Earlier Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday presided over a meeting to review the monsoon rain situation. The meeting was attended by the Provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Special Assistant to CM Rasool Bux Chandio, Adviser Arbab Lutufullah, MNA, MPAs of Badin. Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan giving briefing said that Badin was situated in low lying tail end area which received heavy downpour from 20th July to 18th August including 545 mm in Badin, 349 in matli, 100 mm in Talhar, Shaheed Fazil Raho 318 mm and Tando Bago 192 mm.

DC told that around 19027 houses destroyed, nearly 1,97245 people affected, 401 domestic animals died and 207018 acres standing crop destroyed on which Chief Minister declared Badin district calamity hit area and assured to mitigate sufferings of rain-hit people. CM directed Provincial disaster Management authority to provide a0,000 tents, 30000 mosquito mats, 6 dewatering pumps and 5 excavators for disaster-hit people.