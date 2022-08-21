Bilawal to start 5-day visit to Europe from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake a five-day official visit to Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway starting from tomorrow, on the invitation of his counterparts.

“Besides consolidating and expanding bilateral cooperation with these important partners, the visits will provide a valuable opportunity to further strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and to share Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues”, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar said yesterday.

In addition to meeting his respective counterparts in Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo, the Foreign Minister would hold meetings with other dignitaries and interact with the media during the visit. The spokesman said the focus of the visits would be on further deepening and broadening Pakistan’s economic engagement with these key export destinations and identifying more opportunities for our people.

During his visit to Denmark, the Foreign Minister is also scheduled to sign a ‘Green Framework Engagement’ agreement with Denmark, focusing on Climate Change Cooperation, a priority area of the government. “Pakistan has longstanding and multi-dimensional relations with Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. These countries are home to sizable Pakistani communities, are important destinations for our students to pursue higher education, and have significant investment ties withPakistan”, the spokesman commented.

Spokesman Asim Iftikhar said the Foreign Minister’s visits will give further impetus to Pakistan’s multi-faceted engagement with these countries.