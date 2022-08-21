CM orders crackdown against elements displaying arms across Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against elements displaying arms across Punjab.

Chief Minister of Punjab instructed the Inspector General of Police, Indiscriminate action should be taken on display of weapons.

The law prohibiting the display of weapons should be strictly implemented.

Action should be taken under the law against such elements, regardless of political affiliation.

In order to improve the law and order situation in the province, such elements should be eradicated with iron hands.

Meeting of the members of National and Provincial Assembly from Gujarat with CM.

Members of National Assembly Syed Faizul Hasan, Members of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Arshad Chaudhary, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Salim Sarwar Joda, Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Chaudhry Liaqat Ali were among those who met the CM.

Gujarat Deputy Commissioner and DPO were also present on the occasion.

The members of the Assembly appreciated the decision of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi to take action against the display of arms.

This decision of yours will play a key role in maintaining the atmosphere of public order in the province.

CM said, Every moment is precious, everything will be done for the welfare of the people. During the era of PML-N, public welfare projects were put on the back burner. Public service work has been started from where it left off. Even today I consider Imran Khan as my prime minister. I will fully support Imran Khan. Parvez Elahi

Gujarat people know how to get along.

The people of Gujarat will welcome Imran Khan in a public meeting on September 2.