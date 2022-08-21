Eight more die as Balochistan monsoon death toll swells

QUETTA/ RAJANPUR/ISLAMABAD – Devastating monsoon rains and accompanying deluges continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan as eight more people lost their lives in two different incidents of roof collapse in Jaffarabad and Dera Bugti districts of the province.

“Five people of a family in Goth Mir Khan Sobdrani Gandakha died instantly as the roof of their mud house caved in,” official sources confirmed, adding three ill-fated family members also passed away when roof of their home collapsed in Dera Bugti district. Later, bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the debris by the area people.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the monsoon rains and flood has so far claimed 215 lives in flood affected districts of the province. Those who died in rain-related incidents included 98 men, 48 women and 61 children.

PDMA reports further said that mostly deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi districts of Balochsitan.

About losses to property, reports said that 23117 houses were damaged, 6057 houses collapsed and 17060 houses partially damaged during the monsoon rains that started in June, 2022.

Incessant rain and flash floods affected 18 bridges and 690 km highway while it also killed as many as 107377 cattle.

It may be mentioned here that except-Quetta-Sukkar highway, Balochistan is cut off with the rest of the country through rail and road links. Quetta-Karachi road links through Lasbela is disconnected for almost a week due to washing away of the main bridge at Uthal while due to landsliding and continuous rains, traffic at Quetta-Zhob and Quetta-Lorali connecting Balochistan with Punjab and KPK is also suspended for last two days.

The railway track at Notal and Dera Murad Jamali is also inundated in flood water suspending rail service between Balochistan and rest of the country.

Government is striving hard to restore the road and rail link as soon as possible, however torrential rain and flood is hampering the relief and rehabilitation efforts put in place in this connection.

However, under the supervision of PDMA, local administration and Pak Army relief and rehabilitation operation is going on in affected districts.

“Relief materials including 600 tents, 1400 food packets, 400 blankets, 400 mats and 400 gas cylinders were distributed among the victims in Naseerabad, Pishin, Mastung, Qila Saifullah and Kohlu districts.

The district administration DG Khan Saturday issued initial report of the destruction and damages caused by rains and hill torrents during the period of July 25 to August 20.

Exactly 342 mouzas and villages and communities, 80 union councils were affected by flood water, nearly 700,000 people were directly affected by the hill torrent water.

Likewise, over 1.4 million acres of land was also affected, 58,593 houses were destroyed by flood water while 242 mouzas and villages came under water in Tehsil Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Kot Chutta, Koh-e-Suleman.

53 Union Councils while 1,48,906 people were affected, over three lac acres land flooded and 13320 houses were destroyed during July 25 to 13 August.

Similarly, seven villages of tehsil DG Khan, 51 of Taunsa, nine of Kot Chutta, 33 of Koh-e-Suleman and twenty seven Union Councils were directly affected by which an area of over 1.1 million acres and 45,273 houses were damaged during 14 to Aug 20.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls were also likely at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot & humid elsewhere in the country, PMD said.

Rainfall (mm): Sindh: Padidan 240, Mohenjo Daro 86, Larkana 81, Rohri 63, Sukkur 49, Khairpur 40, Dadu 35, Sakrand 20, Hyderabad 06, Mir Pur Khas 04, Karachi (Gulshan-E-Hadeed 03), Punjab: Chakwal 03, Khanpur 02, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 20, Drosh 02, Balochistan: Dalbandin, Lasbella 15, Sibbi 07, Barkhan, Kohlu 06, Chaman 05, Khuzdar, Quetta 04, Kalat, Ziarat 03, Loralai 02, Kashmir: Kotli 06, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 01.

Highest maximum temperatures recorded (°C): Chillas 40, Nokkundi and Khanpur 39.

Meanwhile, At least six people died in two different incidents in the Shikarpur district of Sindh as the rain continued to wreak havoc in the province.

According to media reports, three people of a same family, including two women and one child, died when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in a suburban village of Garhi Yasin of Shikarpur.

The residents of the area removed the bodies from the debris and shifted them to the hospital. In another incident, three more people died when the roof of a house caved in. The incident took place at Sultan Kot village of Shikarpur.