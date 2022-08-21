Elections to be held in country soon, says Rashid

RAWALPINDI – AMP President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has completed all the arrangements for holding public meeting at Liaquat Bagh on Sunday(today).

He claimed that it would be historical public meeting to be addressed by PTI Chief Imran Khan. Talking to media men, Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed along with PTI leaders said that on the one side, Imran Khan was struggling to restore democracy while on the other hand, 13 parties coalition was looting public money as all the thieves gathered in the government. He said that inflation made the lives of people miserable but the government was in deep slumber. He said that the new general elections would be held soon in the country to elect people’s representatives.

All set for publc meeting in Liaquat Bagh today

Shahzab Gill was brutally tortured

Talking about Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, he said that he was tortured brutally and there was no evidence in history of such incident. He said that the tweet of Imran Khan in this regard destroyed the image of the government across the globe. The former Interior Minister also vowed to defy section 144 imposed in Islamabad and said that the government would not do anything in front of people. Earlier, in his tweet, former minister said that Miftah Ismail had no constituency so he was not aware of the problem of the people. “”The inflation rate increase to 43 percent and the government is selling national entities. For four billion dollars, the government put national assets on stake. The country is facing civil war,” he said. PTI planned to bring out rally from Faizabad to Liaquat Bagh where the party workers will Join the public meeting. Imran Khan will address the participants of the rally. PTI and AML installed banners and posters on Murree Road for public meeting .

Meanwhile, district administration and local police made all the arrangements for the security of the public meeting and PTI chairman Imran Khan. Police installed walk through gates on the entrance of the venue while the traffic police issued diversion plan for the traffic.