Electricity likely to go up by Rs4.69 per unit

Electricity is likely to become more expensive as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with NEPRA seeking power tariff increase by Rs4.69 paise per unit.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a request in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs4.69 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment of July.

The NEPRA will hear the request of CPPA on August 31. The increase will impose an additional burden of more than Rs65 billion on consumers.

CPPA says that in July 35.17 percent of electricity was generated from water, 12.74 percent from coal, 1.46 percent from diesel, 6.42 percent from furnace oil.

According to CPPA, the cost of electricity generated by diesel was Rs27.88 per unit, electricity generated from furnace oil was Rs35.69 paisa per unit.

CPPA said that the reference cost for July was set at Rs6.28 paise per unit, the production cost of electricity was Rs10.98 paise per unit, thus a total of 13 billion 76 crore units of electricity were generated in July.