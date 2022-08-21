Electricity shortfall reaches 5,192MW

The citizens were reeled under prolonged electricity outages as the power shortfall has reached 5,192 megawatts (MW).

The sources within the power division said the power generated during last 24 hours was 20,808MW against the demand of 26,000MW.

Sources told ARY News that 7,900MW was being generated from water, 9,000MW from Independent Power Producers (IPPs), 800MW from government thermal plants, 2,332MW from nuclear plants, 875MW and 131MW from wind and solar plants respectively.

Sources further said that 70MW of electricity was being generated from bagasse power plants. They said decreased power generation has also led to an increase in unannounced load-shedding periods.

Meanwhile, electricity is likely to become more expensive as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application with NEPRA seeking power tariff increase by Rs4.69 paise per unit.

According to details, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed a request in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs4.69 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment of July.

The NEPRA will hear the request of CPPA on August 31. The increase will impose an additional burden of more than Rs65 billion on consumers.